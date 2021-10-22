Luther Sloane

Luther Sloane

Luther Preston Sloane, 77, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Springerville. He was born January 24, 1944 in Colllinsville, Alabama the son of Osborn Alfred Sloan and Mary Willie Mae Cagle.

Luther was a carpenter. He is survived by his son, David Sloane, Eagar; grandsons, Kian Sloane, Kayden Sloane, brother, George Sloane, sisters, Lois Calkins and Mary Gerdenics.

He was preceded in death by Iva Jean Sloane.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Luther’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.