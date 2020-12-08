Lyman Davenport

Lyman Douglas Davenport of Ft. Apache, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Ft. Apache. He was 79. Lyman was born on November 9, 1941 in Tama, Iowa to the late Edward and Jennie (Morgan) Davenport. He was a member of the Sac and Fox Tribe of Mississippi in Iowa.
He grew up in Tama and graduated from Tama High School. Following his graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He then moved to Phoenix, Arizona and in 1969 he made the White Mountains his home. He was a board member of the WELS Lutheran Churches of the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
He worked for the White Mountain Apache Tribal Enterprises and retired from the Theodore Roosevelt Boarding School. He also attended Northland Pioneer College.
He is survived by his loving wife Lilly Davenport; son, Bailey Davenport (Sharon); grandchildren, Keisha Davenport, Joshua Davenport and Steven Davenport; great-grandchild, Gavin Miles Nachu; sister, Georgianna Davenport; brother, Edward Davenport Jr. ; step-children, Donna Nantan, Belinda Walker, Neulyn Nantan, and Nephiteri Dahkoshay.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Catherine Davenport as well as two sisters.
Viewing will be held from 9:00-11:00AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low. Graveside services will follow at 12:15 PM at the Family Plot in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
