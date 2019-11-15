Lynn Rogers

Lynn Auson Rogers died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home in Joseph City. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, to George Thomas and Mamie Teresa (Porter) Rogers in Joseph City, the fifth boy of seven kids, with four older brothers, one older sister and one younger sister.
Lynn was born and raised and went to elementary in Joseph City until high school, he then went to Holbrook. He learned a strong work ethic from his parents and family, he used all his life. Lynn was called to serve his country in the Korean Conflict and served two years. After he came home he learned the trade of being an electrician.
Lynn married Donna J. Jackson Oct. 15, 1958, in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they started their life and family together. He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a handy man being able to do quite a few different trades. He worked for Northern Arizona Poultry Association delivering eggs. He drove a delivery truck for Midway Dairy, and Shamrock Foods delivering milk. And later he was a custodian and bus driver for Joseph City Schools.
He raised pigs, chickens and rabbits and grew a big garden. They always shared with family and neighbors.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette (Rio) Crandell of Clay Springs; three sons: Roy (Yolanda) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Kelly of Joseph City and Marvin (Shirlene) of Utah; 14 grandkids, seven great-grandkids and brother Locy Rogers of Clarkdale.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, George and Mamie Rogers; brothers and sisters, Clem, Ada, Rulon, Ben and Pearl; a granddaughter, Lydianna Rogers; grandson, Adam Crandell and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Joseph City Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Joseph City Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
