Lyon Dewitt

Lyon Clark DeWitt, 73, passed away November 20, 2021.

He is survived by wife Beth, children: Janell DeWitt-Stacy, Cami DeWitt, Maryon Wallentine, DeWy DeWitt, Tyler DeWitt, Dustyn DeWitt, Jeanie Thatcher, 3 sons-in-law, 2 daughters-in-law and 15 grandchildren,

A viewing will held Thursday December 2, 2021 at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low from 6:00-7:00pm.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00am, with viewing one hour prior, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5150 Highway 260, Clay Springs, AZ.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

