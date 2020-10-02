Mable Berry

Mable Ann “Mae” Berry passed away September 18, 2020 at Mountain Care of Snowflake Assisted Living Facility, Snowflake, Arizona, following a courageous battle with dementia. She was born Mable Ann Ferguson in Hoytville, Ohio, December 22, 1938.
Not only was she a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandma, she was the best confidant and friend to her children and grandchildren. You could always talk to her and tell her anything and she would respond in love. She was always there for anyone in need and always adopting family along the way, which in turn earned her the name Momma Mae.
She resided in the Verde Valley for over 45 years prior to moving to Mountain Care of Snowflake.
Mae loved the outdoors, camping, motorcycles, dancing and was always up to try something new.
After raising a family of five children and losing her husband, John Van Kleeck to a heart attack, she fell in love and remarried again to Jack Berry, another musician, together they raised his girls.
She is survived by daughter, Sheree Billings and spouse Bryan; daughter, Candance Greenwood and spouse Matt; daughter, Gail Ganis and spouse Steve; son, Earl Van Kleeck and spouse Kathy; stepdaughter Jocelyn Alvey and spouse Jesse; stepdaughter Jamie Verdeck and stepdaughter Jennifer Woodson; brother, Albert Dimond; sister, Laverne Powell and spouse John; brother Rich Dimond and spouse Sheri.
Grandchildren: Jason Newell, Bryann Billings, Sheneal Giorgianni, Sue Ann McCullough, Cassie McCullough, JT Van Kleeck, Kathryn Van Kleeck, Nicole Trantham, Anthony Trantham, Matthew Trantham, Stephanie Ganis, Justin Ganis and many more too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by mother, Ina Pearl Snyder; husband, John Van Kleeck; husband, Jack Berry; son, Johnnie Van Kleeck; sister, Jane Simon; and grandson, Ryan Billings.
There will be a celebration of life service in Camp Verde, Arizona at the VFW on October 22 at 11 a.m.
