Macarthur Henry Sr. passed away on August 3, 2020 at the Cobre Valley Medical Center in Globe, Arizona. He was born on June 11, 1943 to Gertrude and Robert Henry.
Macarthur was born and raised in Cibecue, Arizona. He attended the Cibecue Day School and the Alchesay High School, while residing in the Fort Apache Dorm. He worked in McNary at the sawmill and for a logging company. He was then a ranger for the Game and Fish department. He retired after working as a Heavy Equipment Operator in road construction. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and the rodeo.
Macarthur leaves behind his brother: Levi Henry; sisters: Viola Danford and Clara Henry; and children: Travis Henry, Valverda Henry, McArthur Henry Jr., McKeever Henry, Seth Henry, Sabathia Toledo, Crystal Henry, Becky Henry, McCarthy Henry, Mack Henry, Kendell Henry and Judy Cody.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Earl Henry, Virgil Henry and Delano Henry and a daughter: Kristy Henry.
A viewing will be held on August 14, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Upper Cibecue Family Plot in Cibecue, Arizona.
