Macky Ballejos

Macky John Ballejos, died March 26, in St. Johns. He was born July 21, 2003 in Show Low, the son of Johnny Albert Ballejos and Lola Ann Pena.
Macky loved his chickens, his motorcycle and all the little people. He was involved in 4H and showed all kinds of animals. Macky loved his horse and rode him everywhere. He had a strange obsession with ketchup and ranch and pizza and was always trying to sell something to make a dollar or two. If you ever needed to know something Macky was your guy. He had the biggest heart and always made sure everyone was taken care of.
Macky was everybody’s adventure buddy; he was always going somewhere with somebody. There was never a dull moment with him; he was always doing something crazy or saying something wild. He ate everything with ketchup or ranch, it didn’t matter what it was.
Macky is survived by his parents, Lola (Don) Perry, Johnny Ballejos (Colene Gammons), brothers; Samuel Jaramillo, Mark Ballejos, Dion Perry, sisters; Samantha Jaramillo, Shantell Perry, grandparents, Regina Pena (Randy Mangum), Phillip Ballejos and Robert & Carmen Tanner.
He was preceded in death by his Papa Frankie, Nana Terri and Grandma Bonga.
Memorial services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mountain View in St. Johns.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Macky’s family, visit HYPERLINK www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
