Madeline Barron

Madeline (Corky) Barron, 91, resident of Denver, Colorado, died Feb. 15, 2020 of natural causes. She was born June 16, 1922, in Dayton, Ohio.
She is survived by three sons, Dave (Kathleen) Barron, Kirk (Sheri) Barron and Gregg (Susan) Barron; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Barron (married for 63 years)
Services will be held March 13, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.
