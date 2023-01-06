Madge Haines (Balmes) Tenney passed away on December 17, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona in October, 1932 to George Jefferson Haines and Viola Mae Cramblit. Madge spent her youth in Phoenix, walking to the swimming pool, doing well in school and learning to ride horses from a local stable. She loved horses and always dreamed of living on a ranch. Her family moved to Prescott when she was 13, and she graduated from Prescott High School in 1950. Madge fell in love with Eddie Balmes, and they were married in December, 1950 and had four children together: Debbie, Elaine, Allison and Eddie, or Hap as he's now known.

Madge loved working and living on the Cold Springs Ranch. She was an amazing woman; she sewed, making most of our clothes as children, as well as her own clothing. She played slow-pitch softball for many years, served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She rode, worked cattle, and ramrodded children, her own and many others. So many people were positively influenced by her, it's impossible to count them all. Madge was very active in the community. Madge was a member of the local Cowbelles organization. In September 2022, the Kirkland branch celebrated its 50th year, and were so happy that Madge and Debbie attended. Madge was the first Relief Society President of the church branch.

