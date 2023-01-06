Madge Haines (Balmes) Tenney passed away on December 17, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona in October, 1932 to George Jefferson Haines and Viola Mae Cramblit. Madge spent her youth in Phoenix, walking to the swimming pool, doing well in school and learning to ride horses from a local stable. She loved horses and always dreamed of living on a ranch. Her family moved to Prescott when she was 13, and she graduated from Prescott High School in 1950. Madge fell in love with Eddie Balmes, and they were married in December, 1950 and had four children together: Debbie, Elaine, Allison and Eddie, or Hap as he's now known.
Madge loved working and living on the Cold Springs Ranch. She was an amazing woman; she sewed, making most of our clothes as children, as well as her own clothing. She played slow-pitch softball for many years, served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She rode, worked cattle, and ramrodded children, her own and many others. So many people were positively influenced by her, it's impossible to count them all. Madge was very active in the community. Madge was a member of the local Cowbelles organization. In September 2022, the Kirkland branch celebrated its 50th year, and were so happy that Madge and Debbie attended. Madge was the first Relief Society President of the church branch.
The Balmes sold the ranch in 1981, and moved to St Johns, Arizona, where Hap attended high school and graduated. They then moved to Eloy, Arizona, bought several different properties around Pinal county and made the area home. Madge planted hundreds of trees around their farm property, as well as flowers. She loved to garden and made every place she lived a beautiful, green haven. Many of her grandchildren called her "Grandma Flower" because of all the beautiful flowers she grew.
Madge and Eddie later divorced. After their divorce, Madge lived in Casa Grande for years, driving a school bus in the winter and visiting her children and siblings during the summers. She was Relief Society President there for several years, and of course went above and beyond to help those in need within her church and her neighborhood.
In 1997 she married Boyd Tenney. His sweet wife Rachel had passed away, and he decided he did not make a very good bachelor, and he was encouraged by his Stake President to remarry. A very spiritual man, he prayed every night about finding a wife, and within a few days realized he woke up every morning wondering what had happened to Madge Balmes. He had his sister Opal Allen help him find her, and the two had a brief courtship before Madge agreed to be married. The union brought two old ranching families together, sharing the boisterous number of 12 children between them with innumerable grandchildren, great-grandchildren and more. The two families are happily joined together in love and friendship; many of us had grown up together both in church and in school. Boyd and Madge bought another ranch 45 miles north of Kingman, Arizona, and lived there for several years before health issues brought them back closer to their families. Boyd passed away in 2005, and Madge returned to Casa Grande for a time. She lived in Cottonwood for several years, then after suffering several strokes, moved to Beehive House in St Johns, then to Beehive house in Eagar, Arizona. She was well taken care of by the wonderful staff there, and had lots of family visiting her regularly. Madge never lost her sense of humor, or desire to take care of others.
Madge is predeceased by her parents George Jefferson and Viola Mae Haines, her three brothers, Jack, Marvin and Jerry Haines, Eddie Balmes, Boyd Tenney, Jeanine Tenney Spencer and Merle Tenney. She is survived by Deborah (Kim) Sherwood, Elaine (David) Farr, Allison (Eric) Dastrup, Hap (Sandy) Balmes, John (Lynda) Tenney, Diane Timothy, Carl (Kathy) Tenney, Harold (Kitty) Tenney, Dennis (Sandy) Tenney and Ronald (Marilyn) Tenney. Multitudes of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She left a marvelous legacy and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on January 14, 2023 at 35 Cleveland, St Johns Arizona at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building. A memorial service will be held on January 21 in Prescott, Arizona at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1001 Ruth St., at 10:30 a.m. Interment at the Oddfellows Cemetery, 421 S Virginia, in Prescott will follow at 12:30 p.m.
