Mae Beatty entered eternal rest, unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born on March 22, 1960 to Alice Cromwell and Leon Beatty in Cibecue, Arizona and shortly after moved to Whiteriver, Arizona. She was a homemaker who worked on canvas yarn art. She was a babysitter for many of her family and friends. She was always smiling and generous and teased anyone. Mae was loved by many who would stop and check on her to see if she needed a ride anywhere. Her family remembers her shopping adventures at Walmart and how she spent 2 to 3 hours shopping.
Mae is survived by her son: Davey Beatty; granddaughter: LaKeisha Beatty; grandson: Bryant Beatty; brothers: Homer (Ramona) Beatty and Mark (Patricia) Beatty; sisters: Christine Beatty, Etta Williams, Patty (Robert) Zahgotah and Jennifer (Mervin) Aday and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother: Alice (Cromwell) Ethelbah; father: Leon Beatty; siblings: Fannie Beatty, Phillip Beatty, Eubank Beatty, Amos Beatty and Devee Beatty; cousins: Maybelline Mason, Glenn Cromwell Sr., Freddie Cromwell Sr. and Howard Taylay and nephews: Beldon Beatty Sr. and Victor Mark Beatty.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. The Graveside Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. If you wish to share condolences with the Beatty Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
