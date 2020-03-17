Mae Ruth Dalberg died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Vernon. She was born May 13, 1925, in Flandreau, South Dakota to Hans and Ella Bonrud.
She went to school in Sisseton, South Dakota. She married Orvey Dalberg in 1947 and they had one child, a son, in 1949. Mae worked mainly as a clerk in the Roberts County Courthouse—Treasurers and Register of Deeds Offices. She moved to Arizona in 1997 and lived in Mesa, until she moved to Show Low, in 2000.
She is survived by many friends and relatives both here and around South Dakota. She was an amazing woman that touched many lives, young and old. She will be missed by many.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
