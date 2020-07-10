Magdalena Martinez

Magdalena Patterson Martinez known to many as "Maggie" passed away June 24, 2020 at her home in Cibecue, Arizona, where she was surrounded with family as she made her journey to Heaven.
Maggie was born on The Fort Apache Indian Reservation July 24, 1940 in Cibecue, Arizona, where she remained for most of her life. She held many jobs with the tribe from being a teacher's aide at Cibecue Day School, Nurse with Project Apache, Cook at Sunrise Park Resort and where she finished out her days working at The Hon-Dah Casino in the banquet extra department.
She really enjoyed being around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hobbies consisted of beadwork, sewing and cooking. Maggie enjoyed everything about life and unfortunately she passed away at home from a long struggle from having diabetes and when she passed she was surrounded by family.
She was born to the late Paul and Amelia Patterson of Cibecue, Arizona. Her spouse was the late Alfred Martinez of Prewitt, New Mexico. Siblings, Pam (Van) Johnson, Pearl Patterson, Alfred (Carol) Patterson, Doris Patterson and Micheal (Becky) Patterson; her children are the late Richard (Charolette) Collateta Sr and Steve Martinez, Debbie (Paul) Baha, Jordan Martin of Phoenix, Arizona, Alfredrita Martinez, Byron (Nessa) Collateta, Savannah (Jared) Charley and Aniyah (Cedric Nash) Martinez of San Carlos, Arizona. She had 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
The family of the late Maggie would like to invite you to a viewing of her body on July 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 440 E. White Mountain Blvd., Silver Creek Mortuary (behind the Picnic Basket) in Pinetop, Arizona. Funeral: July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Cibecue at the family plot Sandy Rock Cemetery.
An escort will start at 10:15 a.m. meeting Cibecue Junction for one last drive together due to social distancing restrictions. Thank you for the words of condolences and prayers that are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Martinez family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
