Malcolm Phillips

Malcolm Ridgeway Phillips died Saturday, May 16, in Pinetop, following a lengthy illness. He was 71 years old. He was born on October 8, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Leon George and Alice (Crook) Phillips.
Early in his youth, Malcolm attended the Chicago Art Institute and later obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Denver, Colorado at Metropolitan University. He became a professional printer in Denver. Malcolm loved life. Painting, nature, hiking and God were his main inspirations in life.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Vivian Hale; one son, Martin Phillips; three brothers: David Phillips, Jay Phillips and Lee Phillips.
Memorial contributions in Malcolm's name to: Blueridge Christian Center, 184 W. White Mountain Boulevard, Lakeside, AZ, 85929 have been suggested by his family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign ther online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.