On the 18th of May Mandi Reidhead completed her journey here on earth and went to be with her Heavenly Father, where she will be watching over all of us until we have that glorious reunion with her.
Mandi was born on August 25th, 1981, in Show Low, Arizona. Mandi is survived by her daughter, Gabi Reidhead; parents, Steve and Lori Vought; grandparents, O’Dell and Juanita Reidhead as well as her siblings, Tyler Vought, Jodi Strickland, and their families. Mandi has many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 27th at the Show Low Cemetery, with services beginning at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 N. 11th St Show Low, Arizona 85901. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. There will also be a viewing held on Friday, May 26th at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St. Show Low, Arizona 85901 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mandi was known for her heart of gold. She wanted nothing more than to spend time with every member of her family and share laughs. She was a very loyal and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She made sure that everyone was taken care of and that nobody ever messed with anyone in her family. Mandi had a beautiful contagious smile and laugh that would spread like wildfire to anyone that was around to hear or see it.
Her pride and joy is her daughter Gabi who she loves more than anything in this world. She will never leave her side and will always be watching over her every single day. We are lucky that Gabi inherited her same beautiful and infectious smile that we will get to see and hear every single day to help remind us of Mandi and the wonderful person that she was.
Mandi, we know our time with you on this earth has passed, and we are eager for the day that we get to be by your side again. Until that time, we know that you and John are together drinking a Mountain Dew and laughing about all of us down here.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook or to send condolences please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.