On the 18th of May Mandi Reidhead completed her journey here on earth and went to be with her Heavenly Father, where she will be watching over all of us until we have that glorious reunion with her.

Mandi was born on August 25th, 1981, in Show Low, Arizona. Mandi is survived by her daughter, Gabi Reidhead; parents, Steve and Lori Vought; grandparents, O’Dell and Juanita Reidhead as well as her siblings, Tyler Vought, Jodi Strickland, and their families. Mandi has many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

