Manuel Castillo

Manuel Gutierrez Castillo, 85, of Eagar, passed away, Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Payson. Manuel was born October 9, 1936 in Springerville the son of Florencio G. Castillo and Santana Gutierrez Castillo.
Manuel worked as a ranch hand in his early years and then served in the United States Army from 1961-1963. He worked at General Motors in California and then returned to Arizona and worked in the logging industry as a tree faller for approximately 40 years. He retired in 2011 at the age of 75.
He loved hunting, visiting with his family and friends and making everyone laugh with his stories about his adventures.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Lelannette Castillo, children, Lencho (Karen) Castillo, Emiliano Castillo, Corina (Herman) Logan, Elizabeth Castillo, Sarah (Greg) Begay, Mary Jane Castillo, and sister, Anita Castillo, all of Arizona, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Pete “Crow” Florenio, Frank Castillo, daughter, Michelle Castillo Shutts and grandson, Vincent Romero.
The Castillo family would like to thank everyone for their friendship and kindness in the loss of our loved Manuel.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Manuel’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
