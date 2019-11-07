Manuel Gonzales

Manuel Inez Gonzales entered into rest Nov. 4, 2019, in Taylor, while at home with his wife by his side after a battle with illness. He was born April 20, 1940, to Jose Trevino and Socorro Mendoza Gonzales in Loveland, Colorado.
Manuel enjoyed the people he worked with at the paper mill where he worked for 43 years. He worked at the Snowflake Temple, serving as a laundry worker and loved his work there. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He gave selfless service and did what he was asked to do to his best of his ability.
He loved his family and is survived by his wife, Anita Gonzales; children: Raymond Gonzales, Frank Gonzales, Christopher Gonzales, Abby Gonzales, Rachel Gonzales, Becky Gonzales; his step children: John Lovingood, Shannon Jackson, Charles Lovingood, and Michael Lovingood and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Borrego.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, Centennial Chapel in Taylor. A viewing will be prior to the service at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled. To send your condolences to the Gonzales family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
