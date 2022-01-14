Manuela Hernandez

Manuela Hernandez, 74, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Springerville. She was born January 6, 1948 in La Cueva, Sonora, Mexico, the daughter of Ricardo Hernandez and Ramona Ortega.

Rosary will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, followed by a memorial Mass at 10 a.m.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Manuela's family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

