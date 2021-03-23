Marcelina Beecroft died on March 13, 2021, in Heber.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in Torreon, Coahuila Mexico. Marcelina, aka Virginia Beecroft, was a loving and overwhelmingly perfect mother and grandmother.
She is survived by children Dicky (Cindee) Beecroft, Jay (Venessa) Beecroft, Richard (Laura) Beecroft, Jolanda (Kenny) Stewart and Virginia Beecroft; 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and granddaughter Ashley Palacios.
