With profound sadness we announce, Sunday, May 23, 2021, Marcelino Diez hung up his hat for the last time. From professional cycling to military member to the rancher we know and love today, Marcelino has lived an incredible life.
Born in Spain he immigrated to the United States in 1972 on a work visa, started his ranch in 1990 and became a US Citizen in 2006. He was the epitome of the American dream. Even at the age of 73 he’s the hardest working man many will ever know and worked to his very last day.
Marcelino is survived by his wife, Elidia Diez, daughter, Laura Magnolia (Manny) Aguilar, grandchildren, Isabella, Angelo and Antonio, brother, Antonio Diez, sisters, Sara Diez, Luz Mary Diez, sister-in-law, Maria Diez, nephews, Marcos and Michael and his partner, Chispas.
A husband, a father, a grandfather and friend to all the lives he has touched; he will be truly missed.
Rosary will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9 a.m. at San Rafael Catholic Church, Concho, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Concho Catholic Cemetery and a reception at the Church will be held afterwards.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Marcelino’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
