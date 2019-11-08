Marcia Garnett

Marcia Denise Wilhoite Garnett was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Pola Kansas to Delco and Wanda Wilhoite, the second of six children. Marcia grew up on the Navajo Reservation, where her father was a principal and her mother a teacher. Marcia had a close relationship with Jesus Christ and He called her home Oct 26, 2019.
The family moved to Winslow when Marcia was 12, where she attended Winslow Jr High and high school, becoming a member of several organizations, while also excelling in athletics and academics. Her hard work earned her a full academic scholarship to ASU
In 1975, she left Winslow to attend ASU. In 1978 she would meet Stephen Garnett whom she would later wed in 1981. Sons, Stephen Jr. and Shane were born of that union in Tempe, where the family lived until 1986 until Stephen accepted a position with the City of Winslow. A year later the family welcomed baby girl Stephanie and the family expand again in 1998 with the adoption of Martin Woods.
Marcia worked 35 years at Safeway, where she was known throughout the town for her infectious laugh. Prior to her retirement from Safeway, she become a small business owner and later went to school to obtained her massage therapist license.
In 2012, Marcia moved her massage business from Winslow to Pinetop. In 2017 she accomplished a lifelong dream of becoming the owner of a Jazz club which she was extremely proud of.
Marcia was preceded in death by her sons, Martin and Shane.
Marcia is survived by her parents, Delco and Wanda Wilhoite; spouse Stephen Garnett Sr; children, Stephanie and Stephen Jr (Alexis); siblings Valerie Brooks, Warren Wilhoite, Charles Wilhoite (Tammy), Janice Cantrell and Reginald Wilhoite; grandchildren Aylen, Ayela, Aycen and baby four on the way and a host nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Baptist Church in Winslow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.