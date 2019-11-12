Marelle Henry went to be with the Lord Nov. 3, 2019, in Mesa, with her two sisters Martina and Marshae by her side. Marelle entered eternal rest after a long battle with illness. She was born July 9, 1983, in Whiteriver to Rudy Henry and Maxine Tortice.
Marelle will always be remembered for the kind, sweet, loving person she was to her family and friends. She has lived in Whiteriver all of her life where she was a homemaker. A beautiful soul has journeyed on to make heaven her home.
Marelle is survived by her mother, Maxine Tortice; son Classay Tohonnie; daughter Joelle Tohonnie; sisters Martina Henry, Marshae Henry and Cheyanne Watts; brothers: Harrison Watts & Franklin Watts; aunts: Aleda (Mark) Antonio, Grace Ethelbah, Etheline T. Cosen and Landine H. Hopper and uncles: Herbert (Belva) Henry and Winston Tortice.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rudy Henry; paternal grandparents: Charles and Ruth Henry and maternal grandparents: James Tortice and Ethel T. Dahkoshay.
The Tortice tamily wishes to express their gratitude for the love and prayers that have been extended to them during their time of loss.
A wake will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at 806 West Oz Court in the Over the Rainbow Community in Whiteriver. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at the North Fork Miracle Church in Whiteriver. Interment will be at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net to share condolences with Marelle’s family.
