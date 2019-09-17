Margaret A. Wynn (Marge), 93, died Sept. 2, 2019 in Snowflake. Marge was born May 2, 1926 to Raymond P. and Ada Riley in Coshocton, Ohio.
Marge moved to Tempe in 1952. Marge was a hairstylist and owned her own beauty salon in Tempe for many years. Marge and her husband, Howard A. Wynn, moved to Show Low in 1988 and loved living here. She was preceded in death by Howard in 2005.
After retiring her hobby was making many beautiful quilts and she enjoyed entering them into the Arizona State Fair and Navajo County Fair, where she won many awards for her beautiful quilts.
Marge enjoyed sports and was an excellent and avid bowler for many years. She was a huge Phoenix Suns fan. Marge was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Show Low, the American Legion Auxiliary 2 in Tempe and the Show Low Emblem Club 337 as well as the White Mountain Quilters.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ada; husband Howard; son Michael Allen (Jan. 27, 2017); twin-sister Mary Riley and brothers, Alfred, Raymond and Dwight.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 1400 E. Owens in Show Low. Inurnment will follow in the Show Low Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Margaret’s name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.