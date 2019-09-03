Margaret A. Anderson, 77, died Aug. 28, 2019, at Solterra in Lakeside. She was born July 27, 1942, to Gallie F. Anderson and Alta Virginia (Edwards) Anderson in Birchleaf, Virginia.
Margaret graduated High School in Highland Park, Michigan, and attended college in Highland Park as well. She worked as a secretary for various insurance companies. She had a great love of photography and the outdoors. Her works were even published in a country magazine.
Rita was a kind, gentle and loving lady who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Mary) Anderson of Vernon; three nephews, Rod Northern of Bristol, Tennessee; Bradley Anderson of Show Low and Wayne Anderson of Tucson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alta; father Gallie; sister Janice Northern and brother Lee Anderson.
She will be laid to rest in the Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City, Tennessee, next to her family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.