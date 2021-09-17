Margaret Halter

Margaret Jane Halter passed away September 4, 2021. She was born on April 19, 1941, in Steubenville, OH.
Margaret is preceded in death by husband, Larry Halter and son, Garth Halter. She is lovingly remembered by Eri (Sharon), Ferron (Leoni), Amanda (Bryan) Rains, Orrin, and Kari (Cray) Lyman.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 17 between 4:00-6:00pm at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 18th, at the LDS downtown chapel at 10:00, with a viewing one-hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
