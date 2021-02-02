Margaret Johnson

Margaret Jean Johnson was born on Sept. 19, 1931 in Eden, Arizona. She was the youngest daughter of Jeff and Beulah Perkins. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2021.
Jean married the love of her life, Mel Johnson, on June 4, 1953. She is survived by her children, Sallie Andrews (Kurt), Janette Fairchild (Joe), Melvin, and Shari; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren (with more on the way). She was preceded in death by her husband Mel; sister Loree de Roulhac; and parents Jeff and Beulah Perkins.
Jean was a graduate of Arizona State College. She taught elementary school (mostly 2nd grade) for 30 years in the Phoenix Elementary School District. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jean gave her all for her family and taught them that it was better to laugh than cry. She was an example of faith, sacrifice, perseverance, and unconditional love. We are thankful for the life she lived and, although missed, are comforted that she is finally reunited with her eternal companion again.
Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1835 E. Missouri, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Greenwood/Memory Lawn Cemetery immediately following. Anyone who prefers to attend the services via virtual link, please contact a family member.
