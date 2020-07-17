Margaret Rose Jones "Granny," 93, of Sun Valley, passed away on Wednesday July 1,2020 in Sun Valley, Arizona. Margaret Jones was born in Owensboro, Kentucky to Nellie Jennings and Jonathan Daugherty on March 14,1927.
She was married first to Charles E. Hagan, second to Willis Faulkerson and third to James E. Jones. All of Margaret's marriages ultimately ended in divorce, due to the known fact that she "wouldn't put up with anyone's crap." Margaret attended school up to the fifth grade. She worked many jobs throughout the years including at General Electric, different factories and as a cook at various restaurants, a trade which she perfected. She was known for her kitchen skills; a family favorite was her homemade glazed donuts.
Margaret's greatest achievement in life was her family. She raised her children and numerous grandchildren to be strong and hardworking, at the same time to be loving and compassionate to others. If any family member was in need, Margaret always found a way to help them. It was never an issue, in her eyes, whether how far she needed to drive, how long someone needed to stay with her or how much money they needed. Margaret was truly selfless when it came to her family and will be remembered by them for her endless love.
Margaret Rose Jones is preceded in death by her children Margaret D. Weil, Charles J. Hagan, Belinda C. Faulkerson and her granddaughter Belinda K. Regain.
Margaret is survived by her children Nancy C. Faustino, Elva R. Hagan, Violet J. Ward and E. Joyce Lowery; her brother Emmett; her grandchildren Bobby Lynn, Cynthia, Thomas, Michael, Joey, Nancy, Madelene, Robert, Jack, Patricia, Starla, Eddie, Rebecca, Georgina, Raymond, Agnes, Jonathan and William; along with a multitude of great and great great grandchildren.
The family of Margaret Rose Jones wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who have offered their condolences and contributions during this time.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary — Holbrook.
