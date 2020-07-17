Margaret Lee

Margaret Whiting Lee, 92, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Johns. She was born February 20, 1928 in St. Johns, the daughter of Francis “Frank” Marion Lee and Susie Jarvis Lee.
Margaret lived her whole life in St. Johns. She was the Valedictorian of her 8th grade class and also as a senior at St. Johns High School.
She worked hard her whole life. Starting her sophomore year, she started working at the telephone office for Martha Cowley in St. Johns. She worked there until she graduated from high school. After high school she went to Provo, Utah and worked at the telephone company for about 6 months. She came home and worked for Apache County Board of Supervisors office. She soon became Deputy Clerk of the Board of Supervisors and in 1970 became the Clerk. In August 1980, she was hired by the St. Johns School District office and stayed there for one year and then moved to be secretary for St. Johns Middle School.
Margaret married James Delbert Lee on February 28, 1947 and on August 5, 2000 she married Wallace Byron Heap. She served in many church callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission with her husband Delbert, in the Scottsdale, Arizona Mission in March 1992 until Delbert passed away. She also served a mission with her husband, Wallace in the Puerto Rico Mission from July 2001 to January 2003.
Margaret is survived by her children, Janet Maurine Lee, Apache Junction; Justin Frank (Cindy) Lee, St. Johns; and eight grandchildren that she loved and her two sisters, Theora Whiting Shelley and Helen Colville Wilkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Susie Lee, son, Morgan Delbert Lee, husbands, James Delbert Lee and Wallace Byron Heap, brother, Francis Marion Whiting, II and nine sisters, Verona Whiting Riggs, Monita Whiting Lee, Frankie Whiting, Susie Whiting Haroldsen, Paula Whiting Fotheringham, Mell Whiting Nielsen, Jean Colville Barnett, Dean Colville Mineer, Larie Colville Raban.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Margaret’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
