Margaret Penrod

Margaret Lorraine Dalley Penrod, age 93, left her Earthly home on her Heavenly journey on Oct. 23, 2020. She passed away at the home of her daughter, Cathy Penrod, where she had lived for the last two years. She was born on October 4, 1927 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and moved to Globe as a toddler with her grandfather.
She spent her younger years on the beaches of California and cattle ranching in Carrizo, Arizona. It was in Pinetop that she met Gerald Penrod, her husband, her love, her best friend and father to their four children. Margaret worked at the Blue Ridge School District, TransAmerica Title and Pinetop Water Company where she retired.
Have you ever had someone in your life that made every day a fun adventure, every task a pleasure to do well and every breath a joy? That was the life with our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. With happiness and a passion to do them well, she loved gardening, sewing, baking, firing up her kiln, reading or horseback riding with Gerald. All with a smile on her face.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Penrod and son-in-law, Earl R. “Bud” Bassett. She is survived by her cherished children, Gregory G. (Lori) Penrod, Linda L. Walker, Cathaleen C. Penrod, and Judith J. Bassett; grandchildren, Jason (Luz) Walker, Leslie Walker, Dr. Leah (Robert) Steyn, Dr. Ashley Penrod, Jesse Bassett, and Tisha (Keith) Babineaux; great- grandchildren, Jake, Aiden, Sedona, Sarah, Alexis, Kaley and Ashley; great-great-grandchild, Lyla.
The family requests donations to Compassus Hospice. A private family memorial service will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low and Holbrook handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
