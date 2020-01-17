Margaret White Hanken went to be with the Lord Jan. 9, 2020, in Overgaard, after a brief illness, with her husband of 47 years, her brother and friends by her side. She was born June 14, 1951 to Delbert and Beatrice White,
Marge was a retired nurse and "healer," always helping others. She was an avid reader and self-proclaimed "news junkie." She had a green thumb and loved working outdoors with her flowers and plants. She had a amazing sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Bob and brother Chuck White.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
