Margie Harrington

Margie, as she was known to family and friends was a native Arizonan born in Ajo, Arizona 3/23/1931. She grew up in Mesa, Arizona attending elementary school and graduated from Mesa High in 1949. She attended Phoenix College and Arizona State College. She had artistic abilities, a family trait, and dabbled in water color paintings. She loved to swim, travel, hike, bike ride and play Gin Rummy. She worked at Motorola Semiconductor in Phoenix for 27 years in the customer service marketing area. She and her husband Doug met at Motorola and were married for 41 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Pinetop, Arizona where they have had a home for 24 years. They enjoyed hikes, climbing to the top of Mount Baldy on the Apache Indian Reservation, did lots of fishing in the lakes with their little dog "skitter". and really enjoyed the great weather away from the heat of the desert. They also met and enjoyed the company of many Motorolans that also retired to the Show Low Pinetop area. They have been members of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Pinetop for many years. Margie was predeceased by her parents Bernice and William Asher of Mesa, her brother Bill Asher of Phoenix, sister Polly Ann Troxell of Lafayette, California and former husband Barney Blaine of Scottsdale. Margie is survived by her husband Doug, daughter Sydney (Dennis), son David, son Daryl (Cynthia), son Alan (Emily), grandson Cody and granddaughter Erica. Also, step daughters Gayle, Lynne, Beth and stepson Dean and 4 step granddaughters and 4 step grandsons and a new great granddaughter. Her sister, Helen Nunner and family, also nephews and nieces. We want to thank all the caregivers and staff of the Silver Creek Memory Care Facility in Mesa for taking care of our Margie over the past nine years as Margie fought a long and challenging 15 year battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD). This is a disease as are many dementias that they have not found a cure. Donations may be made in Margie's name to: The Association of Frontal Temporal Degeneration 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120 King of Prussia, PA. 19406. www.theaftd.org
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park
- Show Low Police-felony arrests
- Details emerge in pitbull attack at park
- Bashas' to sell to California company
- Navajo County courts will no longer suspend drivers’ licenses thanks to new state law
- AC man accused of attempted murder
- Carl Whiting
- Navajo County still in grip of COVID-19 surge
- Usage of Camp Grace
- O’Halleran blasts forest management failures
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park (20)
- Family dog shot by police officer in front of kids (15)
- Abortion is heinous crime (12)
- There should have been a bridge (10)
- Body Camera Footage from August 15th STPD Incident (10)
- Officer needs to pay (10)
- Trump lost (10)
- Am I being robbed? (7)
- Still Your Representative? (6)
- Questions (6)
- In response (5)
- Rep. Blackman blasts “critical race theory” in fundraiser (5)
- Power plant, loggers scrambling in wake of 4FRI collapse (5)
- Details emerge in pitbull attack at park (4)
- Threats and insults won’t get people vaccinated (4)
- Post Office can't deliver (3)
- Effort to save the forest collapses (3)
- Coup D’Etat (3)
- Secret Trails: A Clarification (3)
- Who's responsible? (3)
- O’Halleran blasts forest management failures (3)
- 9-11 (3)
- Three vehicle collision results in one fatality (2)
- Failure of the war in Afghanistan (2)
- Show some respect please (2)
- Not me (9)
- We need vaccines (2)
- Usage of Camp Grace (2)
- PTLS deadline for mail in election is October 4 (2)
- Local IPI supports federal legislation (2)
- Please do the right thing (1)
- Time to vote (1)
- Federal COVID-19 mandates hit schools (1)
- Navajo County still in grip of COVID-19 surge (1)
- I wasn't there (1)
- Who's on first? (1)
- Navajo County urges residents to prepare for disaster (1)
- 2021 Show Low Battle of the Bands and Vans (1)
- Burning cash (1)
- Torreon Golf Club has new head pro (1)
- Ralph E. Joy, epitome of the American Dream (1)
- It’s not about you follow (1)
- Honoring Our Heroes underway at Show Low Elks Lodge (1)
- Who's running? (1)
- Navajo County courts will no longer suspend drivers’ licenses thanks to new state law (1)
- Pinetop Fire District to hold open house (1)
- Fourteen down, 104 to go! (1)
- City of Show Low approves water line replacement (1)
- Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (1)
- Something of importance (1)
- 9 months later…. (1)
- Green recommends Apache reservation (1)
- Brief stay (1)
- Defunct Springerville cannabis farm wants $6M from town (1)
- Navajo County Supervisors celebrate resumption of County Fair (1)
- Forest Service strikes agreement to protect streams from cattle (1)
- Disclosure-Con 2021 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.