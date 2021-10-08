Margie Harrington

Margie Harrington

Margie, as she was known to family and friends was a native Arizonan born in Ajo, Arizona 3/23/1931. She grew up in Mesa, Arizona attending elementary school and graduated from Mesa High in 1949. She attended Phoenix College and Arizona State College. She had artistic abilities, a family trait, and dabbled in water color paintings. She loved to swim, travel, hike, bike ride and play Gin Rummy. She worked at Motorola Semiconductor in Phoenix for 27 years in the customer service marketing area.  She and her husband Doug met at Motorola and were married for 41 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Pinetop, Arizona where they have had a home for 24 years. They enjoyed hikes, climbing to the top of Mount Baldy on the Apache Indian Reservation, did lots of fishing in the lakes with their little dog "skitter". and really enjoyed the great weather away from the heat of the desert. They also met and enjoyed the company of many Motorolans that also retired to the Show Low Pinetop area. They have been members of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Pinetop for many years.  Margie was predeceased by her parents Bernice and William Asher of Mesa, her brother Bill Asher of Phoenix, sister Polly Ann Troxell of Lafayette, California and former husband Barney Blaine of Scottsdale.  Margie is survived by her husband Doug, daughter Sydney (Dennis), son David, son Daryl (Cynthia), son Alan (Emily), grandson Cody and granddaughter Erica. Also, step daughters Gayle, Lynne, Beth and stepson Dean and 4 step granddaughters and 4 step grandsons and a new great granddaughter. Her sister, Helen Nunner and family, also nephews and nieces.  We want to thank all the caregivers and staff of the Silver Creek Memory Care Facility in Mesa for taking care of our Margie over the past nine years as Margie fought a long and challenging 15 year battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD). This is a disease as are many dementias that they have not found a cure.  Donations may be made in Margie's name to: The Association of Frontal Temporal Degeneration 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120 King of Prussia, PA. 19406. www.theaftd.org

