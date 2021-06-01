Margie Waters

Margie C. Hope Waters passed away peacefully, Monday, May 24, 2021 at home in St. Johns. Margie was loved by all and always served others.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Waters, son, Dustin (Cindy) Waters, daughters, Melissa (Brett) Overson, Amberlee Waters and 6 grandchildren, Kimberlee, Carter, Dane, Jaylee, Kade and Cam.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Margie’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
