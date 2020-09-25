Margie White

Margie Lee White died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Pinetop, Arizona at the age of 81. Margie was born on July 12, 1939, in Gary, Indiana to the late Arthur and Marguerite (Roth) Fischer.
Moving to Arizona in 1952, she graduated high school in Tucson in 1958. A year later, she married Robert Norman White in San Diego, California.
She had an illustrious healthcare career which included 20 years at the Yuma Regional Medical Center, starting in O/B helping deliver babies and then transferred to the ER. When she moved to the White Mountains, Margie worked an additional 24 years at the old Navapache Hospital in Show Low in the ER admitting.
She enjoyed crafting and needlepoint. Over the years she made countless wreaths for family and friends alike. She loved every holiday and all the seasons. She had decorations galore for everyone. Her favorite time was Christmas. Anytime she could spend with her family was precious to her. Camping was always a special time to her, especially when doing it with her family. Reservation Lake was "her heaven on earth."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2008; her daughter, Stephanie White in 1964; and her brother Bill Sullivan. She is survived by her sons: Ronald (Lauri) White, Randy White (Chrissie Johns); grandkids: Matthew White, Savanna Johns; brothers: Jack (Judy) Sullivan, Arthur (Donna) Fischer; nephews: William "Billy Bob" Akey, Bobby Fischer, Daryl Fischer; nieces: Sheri Akey and Michelle Conlin.
Memorial contributions to: White Mountain Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1975, Lakeside, AZ 85929 or to: Angel Wings Assisted Living, P.O. Box 339, Vernon, AZ, 85940.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
