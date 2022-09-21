Marguerite Howard of Show Low, Arizona passed away on September 15, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on October 22, 1946 in San Jose, California to Anicito Cardona and Carmen Ramirez, but raised by her beloved grandparents, Carlos and Petra, in Phoenix.
"Margaret" spent her life serving others in many capacities and loved being surrounded by children. She loved studying the scriptures and listening to church hymns. She found joy in crocheting, sewing and cooking. She made the best tamales and often sold them by the dozen. She also loved gardening and using her garden to make the best homemade salsa. She loved serving in the Relief Society and especially loved hearing the children of her ward sing.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Pete Cardona; three daughters, Jamee Roberts, Cara Howard, and Michelle Ramoz; her daughter-in-law, Becky Boyd; along with seven grandchildren: James, Meghan, Samantha, Joseph, Brenna, Heath and Aleah; and 12 great-grandchildren: Alexxis, Mallory, Antonio, Aiden, Logan, Emery, Piper, Bow, Gabriellah, Kayleen, Nolan, and Benjamin.
Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Howard; two sisters, Sarah and Carmen; two daughters, Shaleen Boyd and Shara Herrera; her son Robert Boyd; three sons-in-law, Steve, Ricky and Eddie; and her great-grandson Taiven Boyd.
Memorial Services will be held October 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Show Low LDS Stake Center, 1401 W Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
