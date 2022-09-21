Marguerite Howard of Show Low, Arizona passed away on September 15, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on October 22, 1946 in San Jose, California to Anicito Cardona and Carmen Ramirez, but raised by her beloved grandparents, Carlos and Petra, in Phoenix.

"Margaret" spent her life serving others in many capacities and loved being surrounded by children. She loved studying the scriptures and listening to church hymns. She found joy in crocheting, sewing and cooking. She made the best tamales and often sold them by the dozen. She also loved gardening and using her garden to make the best homemade salsa. She loved serving in the Relief Society and especially loved hearing the children of her ward sing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.