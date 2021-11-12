Our beautiful vibrant, witty, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, Maria De La “Luz” Welch - Zermeño. “ Luz” found her way home, Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 in Santaquin, Utah.
Luz was intensely proud of her rich, Mexican culture and family. She was the 12th of 14th children. Born on September 14, 1939 in Rosa Morada, Mexico. Her mother, Maria De Jesus Cruz, “Mama Chuy” and her father Magdaleno Zermeño, “Papa Neno” filled their home with love, strength, the value of family and most of all music as her father was a musician, composer and teacher.
She was known for her beautiful home and aesthetic. She had a green thumb, bringing life from the earth, with flowers and plants everywhere. Her apple and cherry pies were the best you would ever taste. Her flavorful tamales would make your mouth water.
She loved children and opened a preschool that always had waiting lists because of the creative, loving way she instilled the foundation of a life long curiosity of the world around them. And no one could tell a story better than Luz. Her family was everything and she sacrificed to make sure all of us never went without.
She met her sweetheart, Willie Howell Welch Jr., “Bill” of 57 years while he was on his mission in Mexico. A rare, true love like no other. They brought 3 children into this world. Lena, Willie Howell the III and Michael her Loche.
Mama Luz, as her grandchildren called her, left a legacy of 12 grandchildren. Whitney, Jordan, Stefan, Kenan, Christian, Camilla, Isabella, Michael, Celeste , Nick, Dillon and Gentri and 3 Great Grandchildren; Natalia, Van and little Kendall.
There will be a private graveside service in Alpine, Arizona on November 12th, 2021 where she will rest. Please send flowers to Care of Roxana Simpson, 2104 County Rd., #221, Alpine, Arizona 85920.
We will remember her dancing and singing in the living room and her words of comfort….“the best is yet to come”. We love you Mama Luz. We will make you proud.
