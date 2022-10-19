Marian (Marianita) Barreras, 74 of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2022. Marian leaves behind her husband, Lawrence Barreras; son, Anthony (Mariel) of Omaha, Nebraska; and daughter, Yvette (Jim) of Chandler, Arizona. She had nine beautiful grandchildren, Jeremy, Adam, Justin, Garrett, Trevor, Matthew, Colton, Emily and McKenzie. Marian is preceded in death by her, daughter, Monique Booth; parents, Juan and Eduvigis Barreras; and her brothers, sisters, aunties and other family.
Marian was born and lived in Magdalena, New Mexico until she moved with her family to Saint Johns, Arizona. Marian attended Saint John’s High School and later moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. In Flagstaff, she met her husband, and they spent 50 loving years together.
Marian worked many jobs during her life, but her greatest joy was working for the Cottonwood school district after she retired. She loved working with kids and helping them learn and grow. She had a very large family, including 14 brothers and sisters, which made for large gatherings filled with laughter, stories and deep family history.
Marian loved to travel, go the casino and go camping with her family. She loved her children deeply and loved seeing her grandchildren grow. Anyone who knew Marian knew she was a spirited, loving, strong and independent person. She was the heart and soul of our family and we will miss you Babe, Mom, Sister and Auntie. Until we meet again.
The Rosary and Funeral service will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. on October 28, 2022 at San Francisco de Asís Parish, Flagstaff, Arizona. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
