Marian (Marianita) Barreras, 74 of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2022. Marian leaves behind her husband, Lawrence Barreras; son, Anthony (Mariel) of Omaha, Nebraska; and daughter, Yvette (Jim) of Chandler, Arizona. She had nine beautiful grandchildren, Jeremy, Adam, Justin, Garrett, Trevor, Matthew, Colton, Emily and McKenzie. Marian is preceded in death by her, daughter, Monique Booth; parents, Juan and Eduvigis Barreras; and her brothers, sisters, aunties and other family.

Marian was born and lived in Magdalena, New Mexico until she moved with her family to Saint Johns, Arizona. Marian attended Saint John’s High School and later moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. In Flagstaff, she met her husband, and they spent 50 loving years together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.