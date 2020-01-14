Marian McGrew, 90, of Pinetop, died Jan. 8, 2020, in San Manuel, surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Tombstone, to the late Elmer Clarence “Jake” and Rita (Herron) McGrew.
Marian worked for the United States Post Office in Superior, for 10 years before moving to Pinetop, in 1982. She then began working at the Post Office in Lakeside where she spent an additional nine years.
Marian loved yard work and enjoyed her flowers. She took pride in everything she did. She loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing, traveling near and far with family and friends and providing for the neighborhood squirrels and birds.
She is survived by her children, Wesley (Martha) Bryant of Globe, Paula Bryant-Merten (Michael Grover) of San Manuel and Carl “Flip” (Tanya) Bryant of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Bryant.
A celebration of life to honor Marian will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pet Allies, 4050 S. White Mountain Road, Show Low, AZ 85901 in Marian’s name as she was an avid animal lover.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
