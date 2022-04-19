Marie Pyron (nee Davis) was born in Weeks, Arkansas on April 12, 1931, and passed away from renal failure at Casa De La Luz in Tucson, Arizona, on February 15, 2022. She was the last surviving member of her family that included 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
During World War II, Marie’s family relocated from Arkansas to Southern California, ultimately ending up in Redlands, where Marie graduated from Redlands Senior High School. In 1947, she married Jack Pyron in a ceremony held at his home in Redlands. Subsequently she raised a family of four and also provided bookkeeping support for Jack’s business, Jack Pyron Tree Service. In 1971, after Jack closed his business, she and Jack along with their youngest son, Justin Matthew, moved to Atascadero, California. While there, Marie worked as a bookkeeper for Key Termite and Pest Control. In 1982, Jack and Marie moved to Lakeside, Arizona. During her time there, Marie became a volunteer at Summit Hospital in Show Low. Eventually, she provided more than 20 years of dedicated service to the hospital and the community it served. Marie was also a dedicated, much loved and respected member of the First Baptist Church of Pinetop. Marie continued to live independently after Jack passed away 2011. In the fall of 2020, she moved to Tucson to be closer to her eldest son, Christopher. Living at the Country Club of La Cholla, she soon developed a group of friends.
Marie is survived by her four children, Christopher (Pat), David (Trish), Debra (Patrick), and Justin (Jennifer); 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held on April 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.