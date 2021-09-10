Marijune Snyder

Marijune H. Snyder was born June 5, 1924 in Portland, Michigan. She passed August 23, 2021 in Overgaard, Arizona. She was born to Peter David Heminover, Jr. and Helen Benedict.
Her husband Jack D. Snyder, Sr. and youngest child, Melanie Jean Snyder preceded her in death. Still living are three children, Rebecca Voorhees, Suzanne Clark and Jack D. Snyder, Jr.
She was paid up for life in the American Legion, and in the Bicentennial year 1976-1977 a Commander of an all-woman’s post in Mesa, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
