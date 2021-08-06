Marilyn Ahrens

In Loving memory of Marilyn Jean Ahrens (Gilbertson). Born July 10th 1954 passed on July 9th 2021. Survived by Jay Gilbertson (Son), John Dingott (Soul mate), Ron Gilbertson (Brother) & Larry Gilbertson (Brother). She is now at peace and with loved ones. She loved family, fishing and her new home in Show Low AZ. She will be missed greatly.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Ahrens Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
