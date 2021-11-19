Marilyn Consolver

Marilyn Louise Consolver went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2021 at her home; with her daughter Josett, son-in-law Ray and Hospice Nurse by her side. She was born June 28, 1937 to George Milton Heiskell and Imogene Louise (Pottorff) Heiskell in Commerce, OK.
At a young age Marilyn’s parents gathered their two daughters and moved to Arizona. Marilyn graduated from West Phoenix High School and went on to attend Phoenix College, where she was active in the choir. Marilyn’s love of singing continued at church where she met her husband in a Young Adult Group. Marilyn worked for the Phone Company for many years until becoming a stay-at-home mom. Marilyn continued to enjoy being active with the Church Choir and excelled in several art and craft areas, entering and winning awards for her Dip and Drape Dolls and hand dyed Silk Iris Flowers. Marilyn and her husband also shared a love of Native American jewelry.
Marilyn is survived by her Daughters: Joell L. Wagner-Reed & Raymond O. Reed II and Josett M. Consolver; Sisters: Joey M. (Tanner) Barbee and Sharon R. Daniels (Sullivan); Brother: Jon M. Heiskell; Grandchildren: Raymond L. Reed, Shailee J. (Reed) Davis, Chelsy L. (Wagner) Thomas, Wrett A. Wagner-Reed, Broc E. Wagner, Caleb B. Reed, Alexander Consolver, Malik Consolver and Gavin Consolver and Great Grandchildren: Kenneth Robert Reed Tussing, Kaelyn Zhuhai Hernandez (Thomas), Riddick James Reed Thomas, Erilynn Elizabeth Rose Thomas, Sienna Louise Reed Thomas, Odin Cornelius Thomas, Charlee Anthony Davis, Raelee June Davis, Penny Elizabeth Reed, Niklaus James Consolver and Mathayus Jourdan Consolver.
She was preceded in death by Larry G. Consolver, her spouse of 58 years; Son: Jason Jourdan Consolver and Parents: George M. Heiskell & Imogene L. (Pottorff) Heiskell.
