Marilyn Davis

Marilyn Elizabeth Davis, 85, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Eagar. She was born December 11, 1935 in Mesa, the daughter of Marion B. Lund and Agnes MacDonald.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Marilyn’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

