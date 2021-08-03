Marilyn Young, 70, of Show Low, Arizona passed away July 14, 2021. She was born July 13, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was the life of the party and so much fun to be around. She will be missed tremendously.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Young; brother & sister-in-love, Bill & Beth Tapp; children, Brandi (Dave), Kore (Teri), Honoree son Brandon; granddaughters, Amanda & Zoe; grandson, Wyatt Cole; nieces, Katrina & Carrie; nephew, Gabe; cousins, Christopher & Stacy Tapp.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
