Marion Dickinson

Marion Hanford Dickinson, 88, died Nov. 12, 2019, in sleep at his home in Vernon. He was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Winslow.
Marion lived in Floy, which was near Concho, for the younger years of his life. He then moved to California for about 29 years, where he met and married his wife. He began Marion’s Backhoe Service until 1967. They moved back to Arizona during the biggest snow storm in our history. Marion worked and lived on the Blair Ranch until 1970, when they purchased their property in Vernon, where they have currently resided. Marion later worked for the local phone company for many years, along with still having Marion’s Backhoe Service, until he retired. Over the years Marion installed many septic tanks for so many residents, and dug many graves for the friends and neighbors of Vernon, dug basements and foundations for a lot of homes all over the White Mountains. Marion was a loving and caring husband of 69 years, made a lot of friends everywhere he went. He helped many to clear their driveways, and pulled everyone out of ditches, and helped so many people. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife, Myrna Lee Dickinson; sons, James Lee Dickinson and Timothy Dean Dickinson; daughter Marion Jean Rodriguez; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lois Chambers; half-brother Lyle Blair (LB); and half-sister Oren Hoffman.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
