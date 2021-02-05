Marion Grace Roether passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 just 50 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Canute, Oklahoma on March 20, 1921 the daughter of Pres Combs and Lillie Mae Babcock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leroy Roether, sons, Ralph Roether, Kenneth “Kenny” Roether, daughters, Carol Jean “Jeannie” Holmes, Debbie Lee Sipes and her siblings, Lucille, Nell, Bud, Virginia Mae and Bonnie Lee.
She is survived by her brothers, Hugh, Alta Loma California; Stanley, Fontana California; sons, Les (Sharon) Roether, Larry Roether; son-in-law, Tim (Connie) Sipes; grandsons, Jerry Wayne Holmes, Cody (Becky) Sipes and Josh (Jackie) Sipes and a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at the Eagar Cemetery, with immediate family in attendance.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Marion’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
