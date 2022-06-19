Mark Ray Butler passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on June 15, 2022, due to pancreatic cancer.
Mark, son of Wade and Jackie Butler, was born and raised in Show Low, Arizona, where he enjoyed being part of many sports teams and graduated high school. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Bismarck, North Dakota Mission and returned to marry the love of his life Michelle (Mitzi) Miller from Taylor, Arizona. Together they raised five children in Linden, and have been embedded in their community and church callings.
Mark loved his family and friends, but as a close second he loved the outdoors and sports. He loved to be out fishing, hunting, camping, four wheeling, and playing a game of pitch. He loved to coach and cheer on family members in their sporting endeavors. He was quick to laugh, show gratitude, and gave the best hugs.
Mark is survived by his wife Michelle (Mitzi) Butler and his kids Zach (Kourtney) Butler, Jackie (Jesse) Lackey, Marcus (Traci) Butler, Levi (Lisa) Butler, Macy (Chad) Stanley, 17 grandchildren, and his siblings LeAnn Butler, Janita Butler (sister-in-Law), Marci Westbrook, Cole Butler and his Syndicate Family. Mark is preceded in death by his parents and brother Brett Butler, and many others he is happy to be reunited with.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 25th, starting at 10 a.m. at the Show Low Stake Center, with family visitations from 9-10.
