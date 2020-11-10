Mark R LeFevre died at his home on Oct. 29 in Woodruff, Arizona at the age of 69.
Mark was born on March 17, 1951 in Safford, Arizona to Reginald and Norma Allen LeFevre. He graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1973 with a degree in Forestry. He later graduated from NAU with a degree in education. He married Susan Anderson August 3, 1974 in Manti, Utah. Mark worked in logging, construction, and as a science teacher. He especially loved teaching his 7th grade science students.
Mark was an avid gardener and loved to spend time doing ANYTHING outside and used his extensive knowledge of plants often. He also enjoyed sharing his construction skills and knowledge. He was a lifelong member of the LDS Church and served in many callings.
Mark is survived by his wife, Susan LeFevre; children, Mysilvia, Rebecca , Thomas , Brad (Amanda), Amy Bushman (Blaine), Emily Whitehorn (Sean), Rachel , and Julie ; siblings, Alan Hatch, Karen LeFevre, and Laura Zumwalt (Fred); grandchildren, Aiden, Kaitlyn, Logan, Zoie, and Emma. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Norma LeFevre, brother–in-law Jim Smith, sisters-in-law Diane Hatch and Barbara Hatch, and daughter-in-law April LeFevre.
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Woodruff cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mark’s life.
