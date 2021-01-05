Marla Kay Prenovost (Shanklin), 74, passed away June 19, 2020.
Marla was born in Monte Vista, Colorado to Ray and Sarah Shanklin on Jan. 25, 1946. She attended Arizona State University with her husband Paul, however decided to be a homemaker.
She loved taking care of her family.
Marla had a passion for birds. She especially loved hummingbirds. Every spring and summer she would feed the birds in her backyard. She would make a special syrup for the hummingbirds.
Marla was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years Paul W. Prenovost, children; Lisa M. Moore and husband Bill Moore and Jon M. Prenovost and wife Tina Prenovost, grandchildren; Tyler Moore and Trevor Moore. She also leaves behind her brother Chuck Ciruli, sister-in-law Vickie Hart and husband Lowel Hart as well as close friends; Bonnie Heal, Dawn Riepel, Chris Warner and Misty and Josh Brimhall.
In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial contribution in Marla’s name to the Audubon Arizona Bird Society, https://act.audubon.org.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday Jan. 25, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Ave, Phoenix. Please offer condolences at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
