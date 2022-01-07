Marlene McClanahan

Marlene McClanahan died, January 1, 2022, in Show Low, Arizona, with family at her bedside. She was born April 13, 1943.

Her priority was her family and she loved and adored each one.

Marlene is survived by loving husband, Bob McClanahan; children: Darci Lynn (Ray), Marjean, and Arthur Ray; 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona with viewing at 9:00. Interment will follow at the Show Low Cemetery.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To view entire obituary send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

