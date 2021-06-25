On Sunday, June 19, 2021, Marlo Kenneth Donn, Sr., of St. Johns, passed away at age 78 due to complications of C.O.P.D. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Marlo W. and Mariam Graham Donn.
Marlo was a Purple Heart/Bronze Star recipient from the Vietnam War. As a helicopter chief, he was a member of the 135th Assault Helio Co. “EMU’s” and then the 101st Airborne Co. A, Aviation Battalion, 3rd Brigade. In 1968 he received a gunshot wound and returned home that same year. Not long after he met the love of his life, Christine. In 1997 he retired from Salt River Project.
Marlo is survived by his wife, Christine, daughters, Cindy (Mario) Ballejos and Marla Donn, grandchildren, Mario, Jr. (Ashley), T.J., Tyreil (Sammie), Samica (Sean) and Tya (Lonny) Thomas, great grandchildren, Amitii and Kenneth Ballejos, Saphira and Calvin Godden, brother, Walter Donn, sister, Dorothy (Jim) Hudspeth, nephews, Eric (Jenn) and Bradley Donn, and nieces, Ashley and Chelsey Gean.
He was met in heaven by his beloved son, Marlo Kenneth Donn, Jr., parents, Marlo W. Donn and Mariam Graham Donn Frost, step-father, Bill Frost, nephew, Michael Donn and sister-in-law, Sharon Buckey Donn.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Marlo’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.