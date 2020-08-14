Marna Kelsch

Marna Marie Kelsch, age 63, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1957 in Encino, California.
She leaves behind three sisters, Jane, Judy, and Renee'.
Marna and her sister, Judy, would come to Snowflake to visit their sister, Jane, and they decided to move here in 2018. Marna loved doing crafts, cooking, traveling and nature.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
